MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2021

Today is the 326th day of 2021 and the 62nd day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1497, explorer Vasco da Gama rounded Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as his successor.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned.

In 2005, Angela Merkel took office as the first female chancellor of Germany.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Eliot (1819-1880), author; Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970), French president and general; Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981), composer; Benjamin Britten (1913-1976), composer; Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004), actor/comedian; Robert Vaughn (1932-2016), actor; Billie Jean King (1943- ), tennis player; Steven Van Zandt (1950- ), actor/musician; Jamie Lee Curtis (1958- ), actress; Boris Becker (1967- ), tennis player; Mark Ruffalo (1967- ), actor; Scarlett Johansson (1984- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: "Toy Story," the first full-length film to be entirely computer-generated, was released on this day in 1995. The film earned $29.1 million in its opening weekend.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, Mike Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick, becoming, at 20 years and 5 months of age, the youngest-ever heavyweight boxing champion.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It will never rain roses: when we want to have more roses, we must plant more roses." -- George Eliot

TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- Grand Slam women's singles titles won by Billie Jean King.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 19) and last quarter moon (Nov. 27).

