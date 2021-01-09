SATURDAY, JANUARY 9, 2021
Today is the ninth day of 2021 and the 20th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, Connecticut ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the fifth U.S. state.
In 1861, Confederates fired upon the steamship Star of the West at the garrison of Fort Sumter, South Carolina, an incident many historians consider the "first shots of the American Civil War."
In 1945, Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the American Sixth Army invaded the island of Luzon in the Philippines.
In 2015, the two perpetrators of the shooting at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris two days earlier were killed by police after a hostage crisis.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Chic Young (1901-1973), cartoonist; Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986), author; Richard Nixon (1913-1994), 37th U.S. president; Judith Krantz (1928-2019), author; Bart Starr (1934-2019), football player; Joan Baez (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Page (1944- ), musician; J.K. Simmons (1955- ), actor; Dave Matthews (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Sean Paul (1973- ), rapper/singer-songwriter; Sergio Garcia (1980- ), golfer; Catherine Middleton (1982- ), duchess of Cambridge.
TODAY'S FACT: The comic strip "Blondie," launched by Chic Young in 1930, eventually appeared in more than 2,000 newspapers around the world and spawned 28 film adaptations between 1938 and 1950.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, the Milwaukee Bucks ended the Los Angeles Lakers' record 33-game winning streak with a 120-104 win.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "That's what I consider true generosity: You give your all, and yet you always feel as if it costs you nothing." -- Simone de Beauvoir
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.2 billion -- iPhones sold in the decade after Apple introduced the first-generation unit on this day in 2007.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 6) and new moon (Jan. 12).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 10, 2021
Today is the 10th day of 2021 and the 21st day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, Thomas Paine published his pro-independence pamphlet "Common Sense," which quickly sold some 100,000 copies.
In 1863, the London Underground subway began operations.
In 1901, the Spindletop oil field was discovered in Beaumont, Texas, leading to the Texas oil boom.
In 2003, North Korea withdrew from the multination treaty barring it from developing a nuclear weapons program.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ray Bolger (1904-1987), actor/dancer; Paul Henreid (1908-1992), actor; Stephen E. Ambrose (1936-2002), author/historian; Sal Mineo (1939-1976), actor; Jim Croce (1943-1973), singer-songwriter; Rod Stewart (1945- ), singer-songwriter; George Foreman (1949- ), boxer; Pat Benatar (1953- ), singer-songwriter; Jemaine Clement (1974- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: The 29 oil refineries located in the state of Texas can process more than 5.8 million barrels of crude oil per day, accounting for more than a quarter of the total U.S. refining capacity.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, Dwight Clark caught a Joe Montana pass for a touchdown with 51 seconds left on the clock, securing a 28-27 San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC championship game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are many rules of good writing, but the best way to find them is to be a good reader." -- Stephen E. Ambrose
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9.3 million -- estimated population of London, England, in 2020.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 6) and new moon (Jan. 12).