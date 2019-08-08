COLUMBIA, Mo. — The sight of Nos. 7 and 81 jogging onto the practice field Wednesday morning should have subdued nearly 48 hours of dread that spread statewide and beyond.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam were OK.
Tiger fans could put down the prayer cards, take a deep breath and resume their regularly scheduled August of hope and dreams. The season would not capsize before it left the dock.
It was late in Monday’s practice when Bryant and Okwuegbunam, possibly the team’s two most important players, left the practice field with leg injuries within a few plays of each other. They were carted off to the team facility for further testing, leaving coach Barry Odom to express some vague optimism that neither injury was serious.
Bryant, the senior transfer from Clemson, hurt his hamstring when he slipped on the turf running up the middle during an 11-on-11 series. Just a few plays earlier, Okwuegbunam overextended his right knee when going up for a pass in the end zone. As if that weren’t enough, starting defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also left Monday’s practice with a possible head injury.
After a day off Tuesday for the entire team, all three players were back on the field Wednesday taking part in the Tigers’ full-pads practice, a practice Odom called the team’s best “in a long, long time.”
“Excited to see that we had all the guys that got banged up a little bit (Monday) were back out and fairly close to full health now,” Odom said. “That was awesome. I know that they were both anxious, along with Jordan, anxious to get back out there. They’re hungry for us to be a really good team, and that says something about the type of guys that they are and the type of team that we have.”
Bryant was back to his usual energetic self on the practice field, bouncing and dancing between plays during the two and a half hour practice. If his hamstring was sore, it didn’t show. On the play that ended his Monday practice Bryant said his foot “got too wide under my shoulder” as he scrambled past the line of scrimmage.
“I feel good just getting back out here,” Bryant said Wednesday. “It was kind of a weird feeling, what day was that, Monday? It was one of those weird feelings where I didn’t know what was going on and just wanted to make sure everything was clear. Everything checked out good, so I’m happy to be out here practicing.”
For Okwuegbunam, a serious injury would have derailed his comeback from last year’s season-ending broken scapula that sidelined him for the final four and a half games. Preseason camp is especially critical for the junior tight end to build a rapport with Bryant after he missed most of spring practices while recovering from the shoulder injury. When camp began last Friday, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said the preseason All-SEC tight end was still “rusty” from all the time off.
“Luckily, (Monday) was a very minor deal,” Okwuegbunam said. “I just over-extended my knee. I came out here 100 percent and it didn’t bother me. I’m really fortunate and I’m OK.”
“The training staff was really precautious,” he added, “and taking all the measures they need to, assuming the worst-case scenario. But just a little overextension. Other than maybe a little soreness it didn’t really bother me today.”
With the Aug. 31 opener at Wyoming getting closer, Bryant and his receivers need all the time that’s available to build the kind of connections former quarterback Drew Lock had years to develop at Mizzou. For Bryant, it’s been a crash course in chemistry.
“It’s very important,” Bryant said. “It’s kind of funny, we have a (graduate assistant), Sam Carter, who always preaches, ‘If you’re going to be out here, be out here.’ You don’t want to be just standing around.”
That’s about all Okwuegbunam could do for the final month of the 2018 season after getting hurt at Florida on Nov. 3. The Tigers won that game and three of their final four without him, but he’s an integral part of the offense’s plans this fall.
“He brings a lot of strengths to the table,” Dooley said, “and we’re going to utilize what he does well to hopefully generate some big plays for us and keep building on the things he didn’t do as well last year.”
The expectations are just as high for Elliott, the former transfer from the University of Texas who broke out with three sacks against Arkansas in last year’s regular-season finale. He was cleared to return Wednesday and rejoined a defensive line that has to replace both starting tackles from last year, Terry Beckner Jr. and Walter Palmore, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, respectively.
Otherwise, the Tigers have avoided any major injuries through the first five days of practices. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, a starter when camp began, missed a fourth straight practice Wednesday with a sprained left elbow but should return before camp breaks in two weeks.
