Tough roster cuts loom as Blues wrap up preseason

“He’s a very smart penalty killer,” Berube said. “Good checker. Smart player. He’s won. He’s been around. He knows how to play the game. Especially, he’s really good without the puck — being on the right side of things and being in the right position and things like that.”

Brown, the St. Louisan, has barely been here a week since the Zach Sanford trade with Ottawa. Joshua’s minus-4 in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in Kansas City was misleading. He played his usual physical style, and drove the net aggressively on offense — something that had been lacking in his two prior exhibition game and to a lesser extent at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.

Kostin had an assist and a strong third period against Minnesota but has been so-so in two games since. He played only the first period Saturday in Kansas City after crashing into the boards with what was announced as an upper-body issue. But Kostin was back at practice Monday after the Blues had an off-day Sunday.

Clifford played 50 games for the Blues last season; MacEachern has appeared in 101 games over the past three Blues seasons. But nothing appears guaranteed for them as they battle for fourth-line spots.