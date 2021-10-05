Tough roster cuts loom as Blues wrap up preseason

Nearly a third of the 53 players who assembled in St. Louis two weeks ago have been dispatched to the minors or junior hockey.
With the Blues’ preseason winding down, the work-day atmosphere at Centene Community Ice Center will soon pivot to the regular season.
“Yeah, it’s starting to shape up a little bit more,” defenseman Colton Parayko said. “Getting closer down to the team. These last three preseason games are going to be important to us to kind of find our game. Getting in good game shape and hit the regular season running on a good note.”
The Blues played at Dallas on Tuesday, face Minnesota on Wednesday and then close out exhibition play Friday against Columbus at Enterprise Center.
“These three games, we’re going to be facing good lineups on the other side,” coach Craig Berube said. “So we’re looking for competitive hockey, good team hockey, good team play within our structure and just keep working on our game.
“But the intensity level’s probably going to be a lot higher than it has been in previous exhibition games.”
So there’s work to be done on the ice. And work to be done in trimming the current camp roster of 36 players down to the regular-season limit of 23. More work, in fact, than is usually the case this time of year for Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong.
“I think this year’s tougher,” Berube said, referring to the final roster cuts. “There are obviously some tough decisions that are going to have to be made.”
That’s particularly true up front. The Blues still have 22 forwards on the roster — vying for what probably will be 14 regular-season spots. Oskar Sundqvist will begin the season on the long-term injured reserve list, leaving 21 forwards.
There are about 10 locks among that 21: Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Bozak, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko.
Of the remaining forwards, eight seemingly have a realistic shot at the four remaining spots: Logan Brown, Kyle Clifford, Michael Frolik, Dakota Joshua, Klim Kostin, Mackenzie MacEachern, James Neal and Jake Neighbours.
Neal and Frolik are in camp on professional tryout contracts, and Neal may have locked up a spot with a hat trick in the preseason opener against Minnesota on Sept. 25. He hasn’t scored in the two other games he’s played but has been active and engaged.
Not as much has been said or written about Frolik, but Berube likes what he’s seen in camp from the 33-year-old veteran of 13 NHL seasons. He has played in three preseason games and scored a late goal in that Minnesota contest.
“He’s a very smart penalty killer,” Berube said. “Good checker. Smart player. He’s won. He’s been around. He knows how to play the game. Especially, he’s really good without the puck — being on the right side of things and being in the right position and things like that.”
Brown, the St. Louisan, has barely been here a week since the Zach Sanford trade with Ottawa. Joshua’s minus-4 in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in Kansas City was misleading. He played his usual physical style, and drove the net aggressively on offense — something that had been lacking in his two prior exhibition game and to a lesser extent at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.
Kostin had an assist and a strong third period against Minnesota but has been so-so in two games since. He played only the first period Saturday in Kansas City after crashing into the boards with what was announced as an upper-body issue. But Kostin was back at practice Monday after the Blues had an off-day Sunday.
Clifford played 50 games for the Blues last season; MacEachern has appeared in 101 games over the past three Blues seasons. But nothing appears guaranteed for them as they battle for fourth-line spots.
That brings us to Neighbours, the teenager who has shined so far in camp along with fellow rookie, defenseman Scott Perunovich. Logic says Perunovich starts the season in the American Hockey League at Springfield (Massachusetts) and the 19-year-old Neighbours goes back to junior hockey.
But they’ve gotten themselves noticed, at the very least.
“These are good players,” Berube said of the pair. “We know that. We knew coming into camp they were good players. So I don’t really get surprised. But they’ve been impressive.”
Unless Perunovich busts through, things are going pretty much according to chalk on defense. There are only 10 defensemen still on the roster, and seven of them were with the club last year: Parayko, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Marco Scandella, Robert Bortuzzo, Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman.
If nothing else, Perunovich, Steven Santini and Calle Rosen are on Berurbe’s short list of potential call-ups from Springfield as injury replacements, etc., again assuming Perunovich doesn’t steal a roster spot now.
Santini played in only three regular-season games last season for the Blues but has 119 career games in the NHL. He also played two playoff games for the Blues last season after Bortuzzo and Faulk were sidelined with injuries, and played pretty well.
“He always puts his best foot forward whether it’s practice or a game or in the gym,” Parayko said. “So credit to him for just how hard he works. He brings a big element to the team, too. Just a big body, tough to play against, moves the puck well. Just a lot of good aspects that help out our team. No surprise that he’s still with us.”