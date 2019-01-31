Tractor trailer causes Farmington power outage

Several sections of Farmington were left without power on the afternoon of Jan. 23 after a tractor trailer hit an AmerenUE pole at the intersection of Washington and Maple streets about 1:50 p.m.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers said more than half of the city was left without power after the electric pole was struck, blowing out a transformer that supplies several of Farmington's substations.
“The transformer that was on that pole supports a 345 kV line, which is a big transmission line that supplies several of the city’s substations,” he said.
He said that Ameren crews were dispatched to make those repairs. He believed the crew would have to set a new pole.
“In the meantime, we can supply some of our substations from different Ameren circuits," he said.
Power was restored to parts of the downtown that way about 3 p.m.
According to Beavers, power was expected to be off for several hours, and depending on the extent of the repairs, some areas could have remained without electricity for a longer period of time. He hoped to get much of the town restored by recircuiting or rerouting the energy source.
According to Farmington Public Works Director Larry Lacy, power was not restored to the entire city until around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
