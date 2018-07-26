CINCINNATI — Twice in the past five years, Bud Norris has found himself in that July 31 sweet spot where experience and contract status commingle with a team’s place in the standings to create a trade. He’s back there again this week.
With the Cardinals circling .500 and slinking behind in the wild-card race, Norris and Greg Holland are two veteran relievers the Cardinals have on one-year contracts — the kind of profile, depending on performance, that draws offers at this time of year.
“It’s great for the game because it takes guys who are in losing opportunities to further their career and be part of a winning, playoff push,” said Norris, who has 19 saves and 52 strikeouts in 41 innings. “Yeah, I get it. Free-agent time is a nerve-wracking period, and the trade deadline is a nerve-wracking one. But it’s all part of the business. Luckily I’ve got a couple years of knowing what it’s like.”
The Cardinals have not aggressively shopped players. They’ve only made it clear they’re open for conversations, and they’ll consider moving one-year deals like Norris’ or controlled players like Jose Martinez. They would have to be wowed to discuss Carlos Martinez.
Norris was traded in 2013 from Houston to Baltimore, and three years later he was moved from San Diego to the Dodgers. The latter deal was for a strong playoff run, but LA didn’t reach the postseason. Norris’ preference is to remain with the Cardinals, and he’s stated he’d welcome extension talks.
“I love where I am right now,” Norris said. “I haven’t been happier than I am right now in a long time. I believe there is a championship ballclub in this room. Maybe this year, maybe next year, who knows what year, but the Cardinals try to win every year, and I believe in that.”
GYORKO REMAINS HAMPERED
Cardinals infielder Jedd Gyorko met with a doctor Thursday to determine the cause of a lingering fog and dizziness that have kept him off the field for most of the past week. Gyorko was unsure if it’s a virus or migraines, which he said he’s never had before, and that the doctor should help determine the cause — and the next treatment beyond the medication he’s received.
The team will also have to consider if he’ll need DL time.
Gyorko said he felt his best Wednesday and “that’s a good sign.”
Gyorko was limited to two pinch-hit appearances and a brief appearance in the field during the previous six games. Gyorko walked in Tuesday’s win, and manager Mike Shildt suggested that the infielder feels better at the plate than he does in the field, where he made an error in his one appearance at third in the past six games. Gyorko’s equilibrium has been off, according him and the team.
“He’s just feeling some residual effects,” Shildt said. “He hasn’t quite been himself.”
EXTRA BASES
Outfielder Tyler O’Neill followed his three-homer game Sunday with another two homers Tuesday for Class AAA Memphis. The slugger upped his Pacific Coast League-leading total to 25 home runs in 214 at-bats this season, and he has three other homers this season in the majors to lead the Cardinals organization with 28. … With his solo homer in the seventh inning, Yadier Molina tied Ray Lankford for eighth all-time on the Cardinals’ career leaderboard with 829 RBIs, and his 140th homer tied Bill White for 14th in the club’s history. … Before the game, reliever John Brebbia walked around the field reading a neurological textbook holding an umbrella above him with sunglasses and fanny pack on. He was fulfilling something he described as the gray area between a bet and a dare.
