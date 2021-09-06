Transfers impact Missouri defense

Moments after Missouri linebacker Blaze Alldredge left Faurot Field for the first time, he didn’t shy away from talking about his early struggles.
“I wasn’t happy with how I shed my blocks,” he said. ”I missed a tackle in the hole, little things like that. I felt like I was having a slow start.”
Alldredge’s night was far from perfect. He missed three tackles Saturday after missing just one all of last season while playing at Rice, according to Pro Football Focus data. One play after he went unblocked on a blitz and disrupted a throw that was nearly picked off by Mizzou’s Jalani Williams, Alldredge failed to get off a run-block on a play that went for 15 yards during Central Michigan’s second drive.
“In opening games, there’s always sloppiness, a lot of big plays,” Alldredge said. “It can get hard to prepare for things because you never really know when an offense is going to come out and shake up the scheme a little bit.”
But for the graduate transfer, who assumed the position of former standout Nick Bolton, Alldredge’s performance was more than enough. He recorded 3.5 sacks, the most by a Missouri player since Brian Smith had four in 2006.
As a team, Missouri linebackers had 3.5 sacks combined last year and in Alldredge’s three seasons at Rice, he had six. Yet coach Eli Drinkwitz wasn’t surprised.
“Yeah, I kinda expected it,” he said. “I don’t know if I expected 3.5 sacks, but he’s a good player.”
At halftime, Alldredge hadn’t recorded a sack. He credited fellow linebacker Devin Nicholson for leading the defense after his slow start. Following a talk with the defensive coaches in the locker room, Alldredge said he settled down.
“I never felt like I was out of the game,” Alldredge said. “I just acknowledged that I was leaving some money on the field.”
Ultimately, he finished with a team-high seven quarterback pressures and allowed 3 yards on one reception while in coverage, according to PFF.
“The biggest thing about college football is that you need to realize that you just got to do your job and make the plays that come to you,” Alldredge said. “Sometimes, things happen and you miss tackles. It’s the nature of the game. Really, the most important thing is to not try to do anything extra to try and make up for it. Just keep doing your job and keep playing hard and then the game will reward you for doing that.”
Alldredge pummeled Central Michigan quarterback Jacob Sirmon early in the third quarter and although the Chippewas later converted on a second-and-long play, it set the tone for the rest of the half. Missouri’s new and aggressive defense finished with nine sacks, the most since the turn of the century.
“One of the biggest strengths of our defense is that we do a really good job of making everything look the same,” Alldredge pointed out. “Especially at the college level, there’s not a lot of quarterbacks that are able to notice slight differences, call out blitzes or call out different coverages. Credit to coach (Steve) Wilks. It’s been one of my favorite things about the defense since I’ve come here is that we do a really good job of keeping our looks the same so the offense doesn’t know what’s coming.”
Alldredge wasn’t the only transfer to make an impact in Missouri’s season-opener.
Late in the first quarter with the Chippewas near midfield, former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans jammed wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton at the line of scrimmage, throwing off the timing of Pimpleton’s out route and Evans came away with Missouri’s first takeaway of the season. Sirmon’s pass was thrown slightly behind Pimpleton, likely impacted by Evans’ aggressive coverage and resulted in Evans’ first career interception.
According to PFF, Evans allowed three completions on 11 targets for a total of 55 yards to go along with two pass breakups.
Following a shaky start, Missouri’s defense settled in and capitalized on aggressive blitz calls. But with Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, there will be plenty to clean up in the coming weeks.