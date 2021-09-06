Transfers impact Missouri defense

“Yeah, I kinda expected it,” he said. “I don’t know if I expected 3.5 sacks, but he’s a good player.”

At halftime, Alldredge hadn’t recorded a sack. He credited fellow linebacker Devin Nicholson for leading the defense after his slow start. Following a talk with the defensive coaches in the locker room, Alldredge said he settled down.

“I never felt like I was out of the game,” Alldredge said. “I just acknowledged that I was leaving some money on the field.”

Ultimately, he finished with a team-high seven quarterback pressures and allowed 3 yards on one reception while in coverage, according to PFF.

“The biggest thing about college football is that you need to realize that you just got to do your job and make the plays that come to you,” Alldredge said. “Sometimes, things happen and you miss tackles. It’s the nature of the game. Really, the most important thing is to not try to do anything extra to try and make up for it. Just keep doing your job and keep playing hard and then the game will reward you for doing that.”