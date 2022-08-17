Treasurer encourages Missourians to search for unclaimed property while visiting State Fair

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Visitors to the Missouri State Fair (Aug. 11-21) can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Matheson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.

“People say to me, ‘I don’t have any Unclaimed Property!’ but Unclaimed Property exists because you don’t know you have it. It’s always worth checking,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Stop by the booth at the fair and let our friendly staff help you search and file a claim. If you’re not going to the fair, you can always search online at ShowMeMoney.com.”

Treasurer Fitzpatrick currently manages more than $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in ten Missourians has Unclaimed Property, and the average return is nearly $300.

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies and other business entities to turn over assets, including cash and the contents of safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.

The Treasurer’s Office also holds more than 250 military medals and insignia which have been found in safe deposit boxes turned over to the office as Unclaimed Property. Photos and information about the last known owner can be found on ShowMeMoney.com/medals.

Since taking office in 2019, Treasurer Fitzpatrick has broken many unclaimed property records, including, most recently, returning more money in one fiscal year than any prior year and earning more money in one Unclaimed Property Auction than any prior auction.

Missourians can search and claim unclaimed property 24/7 at ShowMeMoney.com.

The State Fair runs August 11 through August 21 in Sedalia, MO.