"Another young man was Trevan West. Trevan suffered immense pain in his back from an injury but still practiced the best he could everyday without excuse. He was the leader of the offensive line and one of our team leaders. He was never afraid to call someone down or to lift someone up. But, I really appreciate all of our seniors because of the work they have put in during their four years and never having a bad attitude even though we were not winning a lot of games. This group of seniors was in the third year of the process of re-building Blackcat football and they led with enthusiasm and their ability. As we go into year four, the success we have will be attributed to each senior class over the last three years and their help in bringing this program back."