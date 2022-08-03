Treat your family with these triple chocolate muffins. A delicious option for breakfast or an after school snack, these wholesome muffins will be gobbled up before you can even pour a glass of ice-cold (chocolate) milk.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 12 muffins

Ingredients:

1½ cups whole wheat or all-purpose flour

½ cup oats

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

¾ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1/3 cups cocoa powder

2 large eggs

¼ cup honey

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup chocolate milk

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a muffin tin with nonstick spray or line with paper muffin liners. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, honey, melted butter, and vanilla extract. Add the chocolate milk and Greek yogurt. Stir until combined.

4. Slowly pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Stir until combined, but do not overmix. Fold in chocolate chips.

5. Pour batter evenly between the 12 muffin cups. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the muffins comes out clean.

6. Remove the muffin tin from the ovens and let cool for about 10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

7. Enjoy with an ice-cold glass of milk