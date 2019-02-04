The Marquand Development Corporation is sponsoring its trivia night, Feb. 9 at the Marquand Community Center.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the game beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 per player with a maximum of 10 players per team. Shelby Mouser-Shell will be moderating the event with prizes of $100 to first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.

Mulligans will be limited to 10 per team and it is sure to be a great time. There will be other festivities throughout the night including door prizes.

Dinner will be available for purchase it will include soup/stew, ham and beans, salad, bread/cornbread and a beverage. There will also be other snacks and drinks available.

For more information or to reserve a table call Susan Settle at 573-783-5438, Lethia Homan at 573-783-3282 or Daloris Robbins at 573-747-9083.

