The Madison County Retired School Personnel is sponsoring a trivia night, Nov. 6, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first question will be at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available.
The cost is $10 per person and the maximum number of people on a team is eight.
