Truckin' Tuesdays will bring food trucks from all over the region to Wanda Priest Park from 5 to 8 p.m., June 22.

The event is brought to you by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Fredericktown.

Vendors are encouraged to bring a generator but electric is available for purchase if a request is made prior to the event.

If you have any questions contact Daytona Brown at 573-944-6171 or Ashley Bales at 573-561-4289.

