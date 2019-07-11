Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley commended the Trump administration Tuesday for granting a federal disaster declaration for the State of Missouri. The declaration approved the release of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance to 20 counties impacted by severe weather that began April 29, 2019.

“Tuesday's announcement is an important step toward making sure communities hit by historic flooding and damaging tornadoes have the support they need to rebuild,” said Blunt. “There has been extensive damage to local infrastructure, businesses, and personal property. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program will provide these 20 counties with grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and uninsured property loss to help individuals rebuild Missouri communities. I’ll continue working with the administration, Governor Parson, and local officials to ensure all impacted areas have the resources they need to recover.”

“This is an important step forward for Missouri families who suffered devastating losses during the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding this year,” said Hawley. “While there is still plenty more work to be done, this declaration will give more communities the resources they need to get back on their feet.”

The following counties are eligible for federal aid under the disaster declaration announced today: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles.

The entire Missouri congressional delegation, including Blunt and Hawley, recently sent a letter to President Trump supporting the Parson administration’s request for a disaster declaration for 41 Missouri counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reviewing eligibility for the remaining 21 counties not covered by today’s declaration.

Missouri previously received a disaster declaration for severe weather that ended on April 19, 2019. Tuesday's declaration covers five counties that were excluded from the previous declaration.

