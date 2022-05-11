Two Cats qualify for state golf tourney

Fredericktown High School's golf team played in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament Monday, at St. Francois Country Club, in Farmington.

Fredericktown finished fourth out of 16 teams. Individual scores for the Cats were: Dalton Winick - 87; Braydon McMinn - 93; Grant Ebert - 100; Eli Aslinger - 105; and Braxton Neel - 116.

Winick finished fifth (one stroke away from a tie for second) and McMinn finished tenth. Both received all district honors and qualified for the state tournament, May 16-17, in Sedalia.

FHS Track teams prepare for district meet

Fredericktown's ninth and tenth grade track and field athletes competed in the Mineral Area JV Meet, May 3. The following athletes brought home medals:

Carter Cheaney - 1st 100m, 1st 200m

PJ Reutzel - 1st Triple Jump, 2nd 100m hurdles, 2nd 300m hurdles

Calie Allgier - 1st Long Jump

Dane Sensel - 2nd 300m Hurdles, 3rd 4x800m relay

Braden Braswell - 3rd 800m, 3rd 4x800m relay

Donnie Laut - 3rd 4x800m relay

Simon Kelly - 3rd 4x800m relay

These FHS athletes set personal records at the meet: Carter Cheaney, Braden Braswell, Dane Sensel, Donnie Laut, Ethan Vance and Calie Allgier.

The varsity boys and girls track teams competed against athletes from 22 schools in a very competitive meet May 6, at Hillsboro.

Junior Linley Rehkop was the sole medal winner and point scorer for the Blackcats, earning a third place in the javelin and fifth place in both the 100m and the 200m.

Personal records were set by Caleb Jenkerson, Mark Heine, Curtis Lewis, Laci McClellan and Leanndrea Catchings.

The Cats will compete in the Class 3, District 1 meet, Saturday, at Cape Notre Dame. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for the sectional meet May 21, at Festus.

Tigers' thrower advances to sectionals

Marquand-Zion High School junior Kaylee Stafford took third place in the shot put (with a throw of 32-feet-2 inches) and discus (86-feet-8 inches) at the, Class 1, District 1 Track Meet, May 7, at Grandview High School in Hillsboro.

Stafford will now compete in the sectional meet, May 14, at Lutheran North High School in St. Louis.

This is the first year for Marquand-Zion School to compete in track and field events.

Soccer Cats defeat Raiders

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team defeated North County, 8-0, in the final home match for the Blackcats.

Senior Alivia Buxton had five goals and three assists to lead the Cats offense. Ava Penuel scored twice and Gabbie McFadden had a goal and an assist. Amelia Miller recorded the shutout win in goal.

The Blackcats, 14-3-1, play in the Class 2, District 1 Tournament.

Baseball Cats win MAAA Consolation Final

The FHS baseball team won the consolation championship of the MAAA Tournament, Saturday, in Ste. Genevieve.

The Cats defeated Valley, 11-4 in the consolation semifinals. Easton Wood had two hits and drove home three runs. Ethan Marler had three hits. Zander Stephens, Garrett Marler, Ryan Souden, and Dakota Weber each had two. On the mound, Devin Souden got the victory going 5.1 innings, and allowing one earned run on seven hits. He walked five and struck out seven.

In the consolation championship, the Cats defeated Kingston, 11-1. Ethan Marler, Ryan Souden, Benji Brubacher, and Devin Souden each had two hits. Ethan Marler and Ryan Souden each had three runs batted in, and Garrett Marler and Ethan Marler each scored three times. Ryan Souden pitched 3.1 shutout innings in relief to get the victory.

The Cats lost 14-4, Monday at De Soto. Koby Wood had two RBI for FHS.

The Cats play Doniphan in the first round of the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, Saturday, at Kennett High School.

