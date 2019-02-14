fatal crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Dallas Thompson confirmed a crash involving a fatality occurred on U.S. 67 just south of the Highway 32 overpass in Leadington.

Thompson said a pedestrian entered the southbound lanes at the median and was struck by a southbound vehicle. The accident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Thompson said the operator of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating.

One lane of traffic was closed for several hours Thursday night as an accident reconstruction team investigated. The name of the victim was not released at press time. 

A Farmington man was killed in a one-vehicle accident late Wednesday night in Madison County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christian R. Ayyagari, 23, of Farmington, was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 south on U.S. 67 north of the Missouri 72 exit. The vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.

Ayyagari was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis. Ayyagari was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This was the seventh fatal accident in Troop E in 2019.

