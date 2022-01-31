Two injured in separate shootings

Two juvenile suspects are in custody and a third suspect is still being sought in the early-morning Saturday shooting of a juvenile in Bone Hole Park, located near Desloge.

According to reports from St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, a juvenile was shot in the park shortly after midnight Saturday. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects reportedly left the scene in a red Kia heading toward Highway 8. Bullock said on Monday, detectives interviewed several of the people involved and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department or call St. Francois County Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

In an unrelated incident, authorities are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred on Saturday in Iron County.

A press release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office states that Iron County deputies responded to a gunshot victim in the area of Highway 32 and Route DD in Bixby on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they reportedly located a 28-year-old male victim who had been shot with a small-caliber handgun in the lower portion of the stomach. The injured man was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The release states that a 28-year-old woman was also located on the scene. The woman was also injured, reportedly suffering facial injuries during a physical altercation that took place at the location of the shooting.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office noted that the investigation is still ongoing, and any updated information would be released once available.

