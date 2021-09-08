Two killed in motorcycle accidents Tuesday night

A motorcycle accident in northern St. Francois County claimed the life of a Bonne Terre man Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 45-year-old Rex E. Tschikof was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson Cruiser motorcycle westbound on Silver Springs Road, just north of Lake Timberline, Tuesday night.

The report states that at approximately 11 p.m., Tschikof's motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree west of Berry Road.

The man was reportedly not located until Wednesday afternoon. The report states he was pronounced deceased at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday by the St. Francois County Coroner's Office and transported to the St. Francois County Medical Examiner's Office.

The MSHP reports that Tschikof was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a separate fatal crash involving a Desloge man at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday on Route Y.