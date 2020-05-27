Two run for Leadwood Ward 2

Resinger said he’s a council liaison for the police department and does his best to make sure they have the necessary equipment and resources.

“They do their best to keep the town safe,” he said.

His challenger, Randy Howard, has lived in Leadwood for almost two years, but first became acquainted with the town when his parents moved to 10 acres in the city limits in 1985. With both parents now gone, he and his wife of 14 years, JoAnn, decided to move to the property from St. Louis and make Leadwood their home.

Howard graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis in 1981. He is a retired, 30-year member of Local 1 Heat and Frost Insulators Union. He is endorsed by Mineral Area Labor Club and has worked on political campaigns for State Sen. Gina Walsh, D-13, as well as volunteered on Prop A, which was the Right to Work issue.

Howard said he’s running for Ward 2 because he’s fond of his town and wanted to help make improvements.

“I know the streets are terrible, it would be nice to see fewer potholes,” he said. “I’d also like to help sort out the water situation and do what I can for that. I want to better the community any way I can”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

