Two run for Leadwood Ward 2

The June 2 election will have a contested race in Ward 2 on the Leadwood Board of Aldermen.
The two-year term of Ward 1 Alderwoman Anna Wood is unopposed. Ward 2 Alderman Bill Resinger is up for re-election and will be challenged by Randall Howard.
Resinger is a longtime resident of Leadwood who briefly lived in Franklin County years ago, he said. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for almost 35 years.
He graduated from Farmington High School in 1969, studying for two years at Mineral Area College, achieving Firefighter 1 & 2 certifications and obtaining State of Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office bomb and arson training. He has been a volunteer firefighter for 42 years, working with several local fire departments.
Before retiring, he was a cable crane operator and loader operator around Granite City, Illinois. He said he is a life member of both the Masons and VFW, having served six months each in Korea and Vietnam.
Resinger said he’s seeking another term because he’d like to see Leadwood’s complicated water project through to completion.
“I’m trying to help get the water system completed, but every time we come up with a plan and things are moving, Jefferson City or the feds put a halt to it,” he said. “I want to make it a nice town, and even if it’s sometimes hard to do, I want to make people happy, help them any way I can.”
Resinger said he’s a council liaison for the police department and does his best to make sure they have the necessary equipment and resources.
“They do their best to keep the town safe,” he said.
His challenger, Randy Howard, has lived in Leadwood for almost two years, but first became acquainted with the town when his parents moved to 10 acres in the city limits in 1985. With both parents now gone, he and his wife of 14 years, JoAnn, decided to move to the property from St. Louis and make Leadwood their home.
Howard graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis in 1981. He is a retired, 30-year member of Local 1 Heat and Frost Insulators Union. He is endorsed by Mineral Area Labor Club and has worked on political campaigns for State Sen. Gina Walsh, D-13, as well as volunteered on Prop A, which was the Right to Work issue.
Howard said he’s running for Ward 2 because he’s fond of his town and wanted to help make improvements.
“I know the streets are terrible, it would be nice to see fewer potholes,” he said. “I’d also like to help sort out the water situation and do what I can for that. I want to better the community any way I can”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
