UniTec showcasing programs Feb. 25

Cooking, construction, automotive, healthcare, broadcasting: They’re the kinds of careers that can’t easily be outsourced to other countries.

On Feb. 25, UniTec Career Center students and staff will be showing off these career possibilities and more from 6-8 p.m. at 7163 Raider Road in Bonne Terre. The public -- especially adults who want to sharpen their resumes, and parents of freshmen and sophomores – is invited to attend.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, trade school enrollment grew from 9.6 million students in 1999 to 16 million in 2014. And trade school enrollment continues to climb. With many certificates or degrees becoming attainable within two years -- or even less, and with college tuition continuing to rise due to diminished public funding, trade school options are becoming increasingly popular.

Lindsey Matthews, career education counselor for UniTec, said the evening is not just a recruiting tool for the local trade school, though. It’s also a way for students to show off their projects to their parents and guardians.