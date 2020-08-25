 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Body found at lake
Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

Emergency responders and the county coroner responded to the report of a body found in Hager Lake in Farmington Tuesday morning.

The call from a fisherman about a possible body was dispatched after 11 a.m. The deceased is a white man in his 50s or 60s. 

Authorities have not released the man's identity. The body has been turned over to the coroner's office for further investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available. 

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

