UPDATED: Body found at lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Emergency responders and the county coroner responded to the report of a body found in Hager Lake in Farmington Tuesday morning.

The call from a fisherman about a possible body was dispatched after 11 a.m. The deceased is a white man in his 50s or 60s.

Authorities have not released the man's identity. The body has been turned over to the coroner's office for further investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 18 Sad 31 Angry 5

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.