Farmington Police responds to a forcible shoplifting call at Menards Friday afternoon. A suspect is in custody and could be charged with first-degree robbery. 

 Jacob Scott, Daily Journal

5:30 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect is in custody. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are looking for a white male suspect wanted in a robbery in Farmington. 

The suspect was possibly headed north on U.S. 67 from Farmington in possibly a red Ford Ranger with missing back glass window.

We will provide more information as it is made available. 

