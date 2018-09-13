10 p.m. UPDATE: Southbound lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY: U.S. 67 was shut down at Shannon Road and north of Route Y near the Jefferson County line as several area fire departments were called to U.S. 67 at Route Y for a tanker truck that caught fire. They are hoping to open one set of lanes soon. 

According to the scanner, a tanker truck hauling about 42,000 pounds of vodka caught fire. 

It has been reported that there has been at least one explosion and fire departments had to fall back temporarily to let the fire burn. They started hitting the blaze with water and have managed to get the fire about 95 percent under control. Tow truck is on the way.

At 9:40 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Juston Wheetley said it was not a crash and the patrol is assisting with traffic control. No injuries have been reported. He said the highway should be open within the next hour. 

This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will bring details as they become available.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3617 or rbronaugh@dailyjournalonline.com

Reporter

