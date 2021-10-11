Vacant house destroyed by fire Sunday

Several fire departments responded to a house fire outside of Leadwood early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 12:43 a.m. and Leadwood Fire Chief Charlie Lewis said they were on the scene of the vacant home in the 5400 block of Thomas Street within 10 minutes of the call and quickly attacked the fire.

“It was fully (engulfed with fire) when we arrived,” he said. “We had it under control in about 10 minutes.”

Responders were on the scene for a couple of hours to fully extinguish the hotspots. There were no injuries while battling the blaze and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Leadwood was assisted by firefighters from Desloge, Park Hills, Bismarck, Bonne Terre and Potosi fire departments.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

