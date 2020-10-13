Vanderbilt's COVID cases force Mizzou to postpone homecoming football game

“We got word from the SEC office that Vanderbilt had fallen below the COVID threshold, and we absolutely understand,” Drinkwitz said. “We've been dealing with COVID just like everybody else. Our number one priority is for everybody at Vanderbilt to be safe, the players to be safe. These football contests can be made up. We're going to use it as a positive for us here at Mizzou. We'll use the week to get healthy. We'll use the week to improve. We'll use the week to get refocused on our academics. Then we'll use the week to get focused on our next opponent after that which will be Florida.”

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said Monday that if both Missouri and Vanderbilt aren't in position to win the SEC Eastern Division, the teams could have also met on Dec. 19, when the league will host its championship game in Atlanta.

"It's not like people were intentionally (contracting the virus)," Sterk said. "The virus is dangerous as far as being contagious. You can't always predict what's going to happen. I appreciate everyone trying to work together. We'll try to get through this football season. Every game means a lot. We want to qualify for a bowl and have our full 10-game season. What's frustrating is I can't take advantage of having Alabama and LSU and Georgia on my home schedule and I can't have sell a bunch of tickets. That's really frustrating."