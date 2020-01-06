When the St. Louis Blues signed veteran forward Troy Brouwer to a free-agent contract 6½ weeks ago, they had three veterans down because of injury.
Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) and Sammy Blais (wrist) were sidelined — and remain sidelined — following surgery. Alexander Steen missed 16 games because of a high-ankle sprain before returning in mid-December.
There were times at the end of November and into the third week of December when the Blues were down four, even five forwards from their opening-day roster.
Oskar Sundqvist missed six games because of an ankle injury. Ivan Barbashev and Zach Sanford missed two games each in mid-December because of upper-body injuries. (Sanford was in the concussion protocol.) Tyler Bozak missed a game because of illness.
You get the picture. It got messy for a while which meant Brouwer got plenty of playing time, appearing in 10 of 12 games from Nov. 25, in Nashville, through Dec. 18, against Edmonton.
Other than Tarasenko and Blais everyone else has been available since that Edmonton game, meaning Brouwer has been relegated to the bench. He has been a healthy scratch for seven consecutive games and nine of the last 10.
“It’s kind of a different situation for me, being out of the lineup hoping to get in,” Brouwer said. “You just work hard, try and be as positive as you can, be good around the room, and just wait for your opportunity.”
It’s a different situation and a tough situation.
“It is for sure,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “‘Brouws’ came in, we were unhealthy at the time. And we’re getting healthier. So you never know what happens. But he’s been really good. He’s been around for a long time, he understands the situation and he’s been nothing but positive and great. He’s been good in the locker room and around our guys.”
For the previous 11 seasons, be it with Chicago, Washington, Calgary, Florida or the Blues in the 2015-16 campaign, if Brouwer was healthy he was playing. Even last season with Florida (he scored 12 goals with nine assists), he played in 75 games at age 33.
But now he’s playing for the defending Stanley Cup champions, and it’s been a tough roster to crack on game day, something of which Brouwer is fully aware.
“I had a little familiarity with a lot of the players here and how they played,” Brouwer said, referring to his time here four years ago. “And I kept in touch. So I knew the ups and downs that they’ve had over the past couple seasons, and obviously the ultimate high last year.
“But I’ve been really impressed, especially with a couple of the guys that I didn’t know a ton about. Oskar’s been unbelievable since I’ve been here. He’s fun to watch. He works hard. He’s got skill and very responsible defensively. He’s just one of those guys, especially when I was in the East last year, you don’t pay too much attention to it.”
Besides Sundqvist, Brouwer also mentioned second-year man Robert Thomas as another player he had been unfamiliar with who has impressed him.
In the NHL, coaches are reluctant to make lineup changes when a team is winning, and the Blues were riding an eight-game winning streak when they began a three-game trip a week ago. Following a 3-1 loss on New Year’s Eve in Arizona, Brouwer thought he might get in Thursday in Colorado. That didn’t happen, and neither did it happen Saturday in Las Vegas following a 7-3 drubbing to the Avalanche.
The only lineup change made by Berube in his forward group was replacing Jordan Kyrou with Zach Sanford against the Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Brouwer, meanwhile, remained a healthy scratch.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed being taken out of the lineup,” he said. “I’m a competitive guy and I want to help this team win. But the experience has been awesome.
“I’m enjoying it, but at the same point, not just happy to be here. I actually want to contribute and be a part of this team going forward here.”
In his 10 games played with the Blues, Brouwer has averaged 9 minutes 56 seconds of ice time, appearing on the fourth and third lines. He’s shown his physical side with three or more hits in four games, including a team-high five hits in a 5-2 victory Nov. 30 over Pittsburgh.
He has no assists, but scored a first-period goal Dec. 10 in Buffalo to tie the game at 1-1, a contest the Blues eventually lost 5-2.
“I felt like I’ve played well when I’ve been in,” Brouwer said. “I still think I got lots (left). I was obviously a little disappointed with not being able to acquire a job in the summertime, but I kept working hard because I knew that I’m still a quality player. I can still do this and we’ll see how it goes in the next little while. But I still feel like I got a couple more years left.”
But in a league trending increasingly towards younger, faster players, being 34 and not a quick skater works against Brouwer.
“My wife wants to put a league together, she jokes about it — the 30-and-over league,” Brouwer said. “For all these guys that can still play. I always laugh when she brings it up. She’s like everyone gets paid the exact same amount and you just play. There’s still a ton of good (older) hockey players.”
But until Carmen Brouwer, becomes commissioner of the Over-30 League, the options appear limited for her husband. The entire family, by the way, just moved to St. Louis about 10 days before Christmas.
Keep in mind also that Blais could return by the end of this month, at which time the Blues will have to remove someone from the roster to stay at the 23-player limit. That’s barring injury, of course.
