Veteran QB Jack Abraham joins Mizzou’s 2022 competition

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s quarterback competition has a new arm.

A much older arm. But a better arm? That answer will reveal itself soon enough.

Former Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and Mississippi State quarterback Jack Abraham committed to the Tigers on Sunday after visiting the campus over the weekend, he told the Post-Dispatch. He formally announced his transfer plans Monday on social media.

Abraham, Southern Miss’ starter from 2018-20, will initially join Mizzou as a walk-on with a chance to earn a scholarship for the 2022 season, his seventh season in college football.

“Whether or not (a scholarship) works out, that’s not what I’m coming for,” Abraham said. “I’m coming for the opportunity to compete and play at the next level. So that’s the opportunity I was given. I think it’s the best decision that I’ve made up to this point. I’m fired up.”

A Missouri staff that struck out three times with established transfer quarterbacks this offseason delivered a simple message to Abraham: “They’re looking for a guy to come in with experience,” he said.

There’s no doubt he delivers experience. Abraham attempted 859 career passes over three seasons at Southern Miss (2018-20), compared to 82 career passes for Mizzou’s two returning quarterbacks, Brady Cook and Tyler Macon.

“This is year seven, so I’ve got about as much experience as anybody else,” Abraham said. “They’re looking for experience and for a guy to add to the competition. What they were able to tell me was I’ll get a fair chance to compete for the job. That’s really all I can ask for at this point.”

Abraham, who turns 25 in October, plans to move to Columbia later this month. He won’t be moving here alone. His one-year wedding anniversary is coming up next month. His wife, Amy, is a speech pathologist in Houston, Mississippi, and will join him in Columbia eventually.

Once he settles into his new program, Abraham will join Cook and Macon on the roster, plus walk-on Tommy Lock and incoming freshman Sam Horn, a four-star recruit from Georgia, who’s expected to move to Columbia later this month. Horn could be taken high enough in July’s MLB draft to decide between a pro baseball contract and a football scholarship at Mizzou, but no matter how that situation unfolds, the Tigers have addressed depth at the position with Abraham’s addition.

Abraham’s commitment comes after Mizzou missed on three Power Five QB transfers over the last three months: Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels, who chose LSU; Georgia’s J.T. Daniels (West Virginia); and Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon (South Florida).

Abraham has been in the transfer portal since January but didn’t surface as a serious target for Mizzou until last week. Abraham first heard from Mizzou receivers coach Jacob Peeler earlier this spring. Peeler, a fellow Mississippian, had recruited Abraham out of high school when he was an assistant at California in the Pac-12. But then last week, those conversations picked up and included Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan.

“After talking to Coach Hamdan, Coach Drink and Coach Peeler, I knew that they were interested,” Abraham said. “So I shot up here this weekend just to get my eyes on (the program.) I feel really good about it.”

Abraham, an Oxford, Mississippi, native, committed to Tulane in high school — he was in the same 2016 recruiting class as teammate D.K. Metcalf, the Pro Bowl receiver headed into his fourth NFL season — but instead signed with Louisiana Tech after the Tulane staff was fired. Abraham redshirted at Louisiana Tech as a freshman, then played one season at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. His next stop was Southern Miss, where in three seasons he passed for 7,067 yards with 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He led the nation in completion percentage in 2018 at 73.1% and for his three-year stay completed 69.3% with a passer rating of 147.4.

After the first five games of the 2020 season, Abraham opted out at Southern Miss — he had sustained a concussion and contracted COVID — then transferred to Mississippi State to contend for Mike Leach’s starting quarterback position in the SEC. But Abraham suffered from post-concussion syndrome following a collision during a helmet-less offseason workout and didn’t appear in any games for the Bulldogs. After the season, he was granted a medical redshirt and seventh year of eligibility for 2022. In January, he entered the transfer portal with one remaining year to play at the college level.

“I’ve seen a lot, played at every level pretty much,” Abraham said. “Group of 5, JUCO, obviously I was at (Mississippi) State for a little bit and played there in the spring. I’ve seen a lot and talent-wise and from a player perspective, I pride myself on accuracy, footwork, timing, just getting the ball out quick and getting it in those playmakers’ hands. That’s something that I prided myself on at Southern Miss for three years.

“I can run a little bit if I need to,” he added. “If there’s a big old dude chasing me I tend to run a little faster. I’m not the fastest guy in the world, but I can do it if I need to.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0