Veterans Day Parade and Breakfast returns to Fredericktown R-I

The Fredericktown High School Student Council and Junior ROTC will once again be hosting the Veterans Day Breakfast and Parade, Nov. 10.

All veterans are invited to come, enjoy a delicious breakfast, and let the students celebrate their service. The cafeteria will open to veterans at 8 a.m., with a ceremony by the JROTC at 8:30 a.m., and breakfast to follow at 8:45 a.m.

Participants will enter the Fredericktown High School parking lot via North Chamber Drive and will be directed where to park in formation for the parade.

Once parked, all the veterans will enjoy a great breakfast by the JROTC inside Fredericktown High School before heading back to their vehicles, around 9:45 a.m., for the parade.

The parade route will start at the high school, proceed past the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, continuing onto the Fredericktown Intermediate School and finishing the route at the Fredericktown Elementary School.

Please help spread the word. All veterans are invited to this free event.