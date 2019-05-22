Once again the Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416 are teaming up for a series of memorial services to be held at area cemeteries.
The two organizations will be joined by Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and bugler for the Memorial Day observance. The groups will honor fallen members of the armed forces who have been laid to rest in area cemeteries.
The tour of memorial services will start at 6:45 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. on Memorial Day. Special observances will be held at the St. Francois County and Madison County courthouses as part of the tour.
The schedule is as follows:
6:45 a.m. - Odd Fellows (Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington)
7 a.m. - Lutheran (Hwy. 32)
7:15 a.m. - Hillview Memorial Garden
7:30 a.m. - Copenhagen
7:45 a.m. - William Murphy (Old Fredericktown Road)
8 a.m. - Knights of Pythius (Route H)
8:10 a.m. - New Calvary (Route H)
8:20 a.m. - Masonic and Old Calvary (South Henry)
9:10 a.m. - Libertyville
9:40 a.m. - Madison County Courthouse-Fredericktown
10:10 a.m. - Knob Lick
10:35 a.m. - Pendleton (Doe Run)
10:45 a.m. - IOOF (Doe Run)
11:10 a.m. - Alexander (near Parkland Hospital)
11:45 a.m. - Park View (Weber Road)
12:05 p.m. - Three Rivers
12:25 p.m. - Masonic (Colony Church Road)
12:45 p.m. - St. Francois County Courthouse-Farmington
1 p.m. - Farmington VFW Post 5896
The participating groups extends an invitation to anyone who wishes to attend one or more services.
All veteran organizations are invited to attend the services at both courthouses to place a wreath in honor of fallen comrades.
For more information call 573-631-4345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.