The Farmington VFW Post 5896, the Farmington American Legion Post 416 and Farmington High School's JROTC will spend Memorial Day honoring fallen comrades at local cemeteries, as seen in this file photo from a previous year.

Once again the Farmington VFW Post 5896 and American Legion Post 416 are teaming up for a series of memorial services to be held at area cemeteries.

The two organizations will be joined by Farmington Air Force JROTC Color Guard and bugler for the Memorial Day observance. The groups will honor fallen members of the armed forces who have been laid to rest in area cemeteries. 

The tour of memorial services will start at 6:45 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. on Memorial Day. Special observances will be held at the St. Francois County and Madison County courthouses as part of the tour.

The schedule is as follows:

6:45 a.m. - Odd Fellows (Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington)

7 a.m. - Lutheran (Hwy. 32)

7:15 a.m. - Hillview Memorial Garden

7:30 a.m. - Copenhagen

7:45 a.m. - William Murphy (Old Fredericktown Road)

8 a.m. - Knights of Pythius (Route H)

8:10 a.m. - New Calvary (Route H)

8:20 a.m. - Masonic and Old Calvary (South Henry)

9:10 a.m. - Libertyville

9:40 a.m. - Madison County Courthouse-Fredericktown

10:10 a.m. - Knob Lick

10:35 a.m. - Pendleton (Doe Run)

10:45 a.m. - IOOF (Doe Run)

11:10 a.m. - Alexander (near Parkland Hospital)

11:45 a.m. - Park View (Weber Road)

12:05 p.m. - Three Rivers

12:25 p.m. - Masonic (Colony Church Road)

12:45 p.m. - St. Francois County Courthouse-Farmington

1 p.m. - Farmington VFW Post 5896

The participating groups extends an invitation to anyone who wishes to attend one or more services. 

All veteran organizations are invited to attend the services at both courthouses to place a wreath in honor of fallen comrades.

For more information call 573-631-4345. 

