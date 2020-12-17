VFW Youth Scholarship Contest Winners

Farmington Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5896 launched the Voice of Democracy Scholarship and the Patriot’s Pen Scholarship to students in the Farmington, Fredericktown and Marquand school districts on Sept. 5 as part of the VFW Youth Scholarship Contest.

Both contests were open to all students in public, private, parochial school, or home study program. The deadline for entries was Oct. 31.

The Voice of Democracy contest was open to all students in grades 9–12 and the requirements were to write and record a three to five minute audio essay on this year’s theme, “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

The top National prize is a $30,000 scholarship and first-place state winners receive a trip to Washington, D.C.

Jace Denison, 9th Grade, Farmington High School won the Voice of Democracy contest. VFW Post 5896 awarded Denison with a certificate and a check for $100. He advanced to Missouri VFW, District 8.

The Patriot’s Pen contest was open to all students in grades 6 — 8 and the requirement was to write a 300 – 400 word essay on this year’s theme “What is Patriotism to me?”

The top National prize is $5,000.