VFW Youth Scholarship Contest Winners

Farmington Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5896 launched the Voice of Democracy Scholarship and the Patriot’s Pen Scholarship to students in the Farmington, Fredericktown and Marquand school districts on Sept. 5 as part of the VFW Youth Scholarship Contest.
Both contests were open to all students in public, private, parochial school, or home study program. The deadline for entries was Oct. 31.
The Voice of Democracy contest was open to all students in grades 9–12 and the requirements were to write and record a three to five minute audio essay on this year’s theme, “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
The top National prize is a $30,000 scholarship and first-place state winners receive a trip to Washington, D.C.
Jace Denison, 9th Grade, Farmington High School won the Voice of Democracy contest. VFW Post 5896 awarded Denison with a certificate and a check for $100. He advanced to Missouri VFW, District 8.
The Patriot’s Pen contest was open to all students in grades 6 — 8 and the requirement was to write a 300 – 400 word essay on this year’s theme “What is Patriotism to me?”
The top National prize is $5,000.
Three students placed in the Patriot’s Pen Contest:
First Place went to Hadley A. Dowell, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School – VFW Post 5896 awarded her a certificate and a check for $100. She advanced to Missouri VFW, District 8.
Second Place went to August D. Brockland, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School – VFW Post 5896 awarded him a certificate and a check for $75.
Third Place went to Lily A. Dowell, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic School – VFW Post 5896 awarded her a certificate and a check for $50.
For more information on the VFW Youth Scholarship Programs, go to: https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships
