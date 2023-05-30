Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Get outside and enjoy nature in June with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

• Nature Center at Night: Family Fishing | When: 5 – 7:30 p.m. on June 2 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Registration not required.

Summer is growing near, it’s time to get outside and enjoy nature. Come join us at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for an afternoon of fishing for the whole family. Rods and bait will be provided as well as instructions, so no experience is required. Visitors of all ages are welcome. This program is part of our “Nature Center at Night” series and the building and exhibits will remain open during the program. This program is part of our “Nature Center at Night” series, where the nature center will be open from 5 - 7 p.m.

Discover Nature - Fishing Lessons 1 & 2 | When: 5:30 – 7 p.m. on June 17 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192033

Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories. Our Discover Nature – Fishing program is a hands-on, four-part fishing instruction series that helps families gain the skills and confidence they need to go fishing on their own.

This program will cover the Discover Nature – Fishing Lessons 1 and 2, which are best completed before Lessons 3 and 4 (hosted later). Participants will learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook, and proper fish handling. The Discover Nature – Fishing program is available for ages 7 and older. Participants will not be required to have a valid fishing license for this program.

Discover Nature - Fishing Lessons 3 & 4 | When: 5:30 – 7 p.m. on June 24 | Where: Cape Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192034

This program will cover Lessons 3 and 4 which are best completed after Lessons 1 and 2. Participants will learn about Missouri freshwater ecosystems, common fish, artificial lures, and the regulations regarding fishing in Missouri. The Discover Nature-Fishing program is available for ages 7 and up. We will host this program at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Participants will not be required to have a valid fishing license and those who have already completed lessons 1 and 2 will receive fishing related rewards.

Nature Art: Duck Decoy Carving

o When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on June 30 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191998

o When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on July 1 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191999

Come carve your own duck decoy out of cork. Your decoy may be used for waterfowl hunting or kept as a unique piece of art. All materials and tools will be provided. This is an all-day workshop. We will spend the morning carving, have a lunch break on your own, then spend the afternoon painting and finishing our ducks.

Please be sure to wear clothes you do not mind getting dirty or getting paint on. This class may not be ideal for individuals with asthma or breathing difficulties. Participants younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Wild About Water

Join us this year for a guided kayak or canoe experience, stomp through a stream looking for the critters that call creeks home, or explore the mysteries of a southeast Missouri swamp. To whet your appetite even more, each program attended will enter you in a chance to win the “Wild About Water” grand prize drawn next December. We can’t wait to see you all downstream!

Registration

Check out details for all of MDC’s free June events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. And be on the lookout for more great programs next month!

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.