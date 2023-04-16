With a win Sunday at The Dome at America’s Center, the St. Louis Battlehawks would have clinched a spot in the XFL playoffs.

The visiting Seattle Sea Dragons had other plans.

With a 30-12 victory in front of 33,142 fans downtown, Seattle picked up its sixth win in seven games and pulled even with the Battlehawks at 6-3 in the battle for the second playoff spot in the XFL North.

The regular-season wraps up next weekend.

“Credit Seattle and coach (Jim) Haslett; today was vitally important to both teams and then came into our house and took the game from us,’’ St. Louis head coach Anthony Becht said. “We were a little sloppy in the first half, but we hung in there and were still in a good spot. It came down to who was going to be the best team in the second half and quite frankly we fell a little short.

“Today was disappointing…. Now, it’s up the football gods. Next week, it’s likely going to come down to points, so we have to make sure our guys are prepared for that. All year, we’ve been resilient, so now we have to focus on bouncing back.”

The Sea Dragons, who opened the XFL season with losses at the D.C. Defenders (22-18) and at home against the Battlehawks (20-18), strung together five consecutive victories before dropping a 34-33 game to the visiting Defenders last weekend.

Seattle opened Sunday with a 12-play drive capped by a 9-yard TD run by T.J. Hammonds. Phillip Lindsey, who had 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019 with the Denver Broncos, ran for two points to put the Sea Dragons on top 8-0.

The Battlehawks answered with a solid drive that stalled in Seattle territory. Donny Hageman’s 45-yard field goal with 2:48 to play in the opening quarter made it 8-3.

After forcing a punt, St. Louis grabbed the lead early in the second quarter on a 42-yard pass from A.J. McCarron to Darrius Shepherd. On the play, which capped a 7-play, 92-yard drive, Shepherd made the catch near the sideline and ran by a pair of defenders before diving into the end zone. The try for two fell incomplete, but the touchdown put the Battlehawks on top 9-8 with 9:51 to play in the opening half.

“We just needed to make something happen,’’ said Shepherd, who finished with six catches for 60 yards in the loss. “The offensive line gave A.J. enough time and I got a good downfield block from Hakeem (Butler). It was just a real good team effort on that play.”

The visitors came up with a big play on fourth down to set up a touchdown to regain the lead with 3:09 to play before halftime. Facing a fourth-and-inches near midfield, the Sea Dragons picked up 42 yards on a long pass from Ben DiNucci to former NFL standout Josh Gordon. A play later, DiNucci fired a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Veasy that gave Seattle a 14-9 halftime lead.

The Sea Dragons came up with a big play early in the second half to stretch their lead to 20-9. A play after DiNucci was sacked by Carson Wells, the Seattle quarterback threw a pass over the middle to Jahcour Pearson, the XFL’s receiving leader, and he used his speed for a 68-yard touchdown. Seattle’s conversion try fell incomplete but the visitors were in control with 11:36 to play in the third quarter.

“It’s extremely disappointing; you put a lot of work in throughout the week and our goal now is to work to bounce back strong (next week) against Orlando,’’ said St. Louis defensive back Lucas Denis, who led his team with 10 tackles and also picked off a pass in the second half.

“We left a lot of opportunities out there, for sure,’’ said Battlehawks receiver Marcell Ateman, who caught seven passes for 99 yards. Seattle’s “a good team, but they didn’t do anything we didn’t expect. We just have to be better.”

A 54-yard field goal from Hageman made it 20-12 late in the third quarter, but Seattle finished strong with 10 late points. After the teams traded interceptions, DiNucci scored on an 8-yard run and Lindsay ran in the conversion to make it 27-12.

Then, with an eye toward potential tie-breakers at season’s end, the Sea Dragons’ Dominik Eberle booted a 36-yard field goal as time expired for the 30-12 final.

The Battlehawks close out the regular season Saturday in an 11 a.m. game at The Dome against the Orlando Guardians (1-8). The Guardians picked up their lone win in Week 7 _ on April Fool’s Day _ when they knocked off the visiting D.C. Defenders 37-36.

It’s the only loss of the season for the Defenders (8-1), who survived a bit of a scare Sunday in a 28-26 overtime win over visiting Arlington.

“We had an opportunity today and let it slip away,’’ said McCarron, who completed 18 of 32 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception. “It sucks that we came up short today, but we just have to ready to play next week.”