Chelsea Vogelsang, Rehabilitation Specialist, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for March. Vogelsang was recognized for being an excellent team player and always willing to pitch in where needed to get the job done. Recently two co-workers were out and she took on additional roles with a positive attitude.
Vogelsang named Employee of the Month
