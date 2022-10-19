Volleyball Cats into postseason play

The FHS volleyball team wrapped up the MAAA Tournament, Oct. 18 (after press time).

The Cats reached the semifinals of the MAAA Gold Bracket by defeating Valley, 25-17, 25-15; and topping No. 4 seed Potosi, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15, Oct. 13, at Potosi. Against the Vikings, Ava Penuel had seven digs, seven kills, and 10 service points. PJ Reutzel led with 11 assists. Against Potosi, Reutzel had eight kills and 18 assists. Linley Rehkop had 12 digs. Ryleigh Gresham and Lydia Mell each had seven service points.

Fredericktown ended its regular season with a 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 19-25 loss to Ste. Genevieve, Oct. 11, here.

Reutzel led with 14 kills. Penuel had 13 points and 17 assists. Kinleigh Gresham led with 17 digs.

Fredericktown earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, at Kennett High School. The Cats received a first-round bye and will play the winner of Dexter and Doniphan at 7 p.m., Oct. 24. If the Cats win the semifinal match, they will play of for the district championship at 6 p.m., Oct. 25.