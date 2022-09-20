Volleyball Cats win fourth straight match

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won its fourth straight match, Monday, 25-12, 25-9, 25-17, at Crystal City.
September 15, the Cats won 25-9, 25-18, 25-18, at West County. Ava Penuel led with 13 service points, ten kills, and 19 assists. PJ Reutzel also had ten kills and added 17 assists.
They defeated Arcadia Valley, 26-24, 25-16, 25-14, September 13, here. Penuel had 22 assists and 13 service points. Reutzel led with 17 digs, and Linley Rehkop had 13 kills.
Fredericktown hosted Valle, Sept. 20 (after press time) and hosts Clearwater, Thursday.