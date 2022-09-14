 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volleyball Cats win home opener

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played its first home match of the season, Sept. 12. The Cats defeated Ellington in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.

Over the weekend, the Cats competed in the 62-team SEMO Dig For Life Tournament. Fredericktown played two matches Friday night. The Cats tied Dexter and lost to Lesterville to start pool play. Saturday morning the Cats completed pool play with a victory over St. Vincent. Fredericktown defeated Summersville in straight sets. They did the same against Poplar Bluff in bracket play. Moving to the quarterfinals in their bracket, the Cats lost two sets to one to Ste. Genevieve.

Fredericktown plays at West County Thursday.

