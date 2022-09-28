 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volleyball Cats win three matches

penuel

Ava Penuel sets the ball for a teammate against Valle, Sept. 20.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team won its three most recent matches.

September 20, the Cats defeated Valle, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12. PJ Reutzel led with 12 assists. Ava Penuel had ten assists and seven kills. Linley Rehkop had nine service points and seven kills. Ryleigh Gresham also had nine points, including five aces in the match. Reutzel and Lydia Mell each led the team with 13 digs.

Fredericktown scored another straight set victory, Sept. 22. The Cats won 25-10, 25-22, 25-9, at Clearwater. Reutzel had 12 kills. Rehkop had nine kills and 14 points. Penuel had 17 assists, and Mell had nine digs.

The Cats won 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, at Meadow Heights, Sept. 26.

The Cats host Potosi, Thursday.

