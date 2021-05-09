Waino polishes off Cardinals' sweep of Rockies 2-0

ST. LOUIS -- On a coolish Sunday when Adam Wainwright made his 400th pitching appearance for the St. Louis Cardinals and committed only his fourth balk, one for every 100 outings, the more pertinent number was four.

That was because as Wainwright continued his career dominance of the Colorado Rockies, his 2-0 victory over them represented the Cardinals' fourth series sweep of the young season. It almost was the 11th career shutout for Wainwright, who was pulled with one out in the ninth after throwing 113 pitches and giving up only three hits

Ryan Helsley, inheriting two runners, walked Connor Joe to fill the bases but then threw a double-play ball to Josh Fuentes to wrap up the Cardinals' ninth win in succession over the Rockies here and 25th in the past 29 meetings between the teams at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright entered the game as the best opposing pitcher against the Rockies in their history for those who have pitched 75 or more innings against them. He was 10-1 with a 1.56 earned run average and he did nothing to negatively alter those numbers.

His only negative stats were two strikeouts at bat, in the fourth and sixth, after Harrison Bader twice had been walked intentionally in front of him.