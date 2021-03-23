Wainwright outstanding; Cardinals rally with three in ninth

Veteran swingman John Gant won’t be there—at least not yet. Gant, who won 11 games in relief in 2019, almost certainly will have the starting spot of Miles Mikolas (shoulder) at the beginning of the season after a strong spring.

“I can’t declare,” said Shildt, “because I haven’t had the conversation with John. Those conversations will be taking place the next several days. John has done everything he needs to do to be in our rotation.”

Having been hard-hit by the coronavirus last season, shutting them down for 17 days, the Cardinals had to be flexible in how they used an almost never-ending stream of pitchers. But Shildt, citing something Adam Wainwright had said to him before, said, “If a guy can pitch, it doesn’t matter where you put him, he’ll be effective. We have a lot of guys who fit into that category.”

So far, relievers haven’t gone on back-to-back days yet this spring but Shildt said, “The next couple of days, we’ll start to see some of that.”

As advertised the day before, Shildt looked at Dylan Carlson in center field Tuesday, giving Harrison Bader a day off and Lane Thomas in right against Washington lefthander Jon Lester.

Kwang Hyun Kim (back stiffness) still is on track to appear in an exhibition game before camp is over Monday. Shildt said that Kim is being conditioned to return as a starter and not a reliever. This means he may not be on the opening day roster but he may not be far behind.

