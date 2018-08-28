Cardinals Wainwright
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after allowing an RBI double to Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta in the fourth inning during a game on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in St. Louis.

 Chris Lee, Post-Dispatch

Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright, who has been working his way back from elbow problems since May, made what probably was his last start on his medical rehabilitation option Monday night at Class AAA Memphis. The start was just like the other five — scoreless.

Wainwright, 36, blanked Nashville for four innings, allowing three hits and walking two while striking out four. He threw 61 pitches, 38 for strikes, in his only appearance for Memphis on his trek through the farm system.

He is expected to return to St. Louis, where he will be re-examined and perhaps be activated this weekend when rosters can be expanded to as many as 40 players.

Counting his five previous rehabilitation appearances for Class AA Springfield and Class A Palm Beach, Wainwright didn’t allow a run in 17 innings, permitting just nine hits and two walks while striking out 18.

“It was a good outing,” Wainwright told Memphis reporters after the Redbirds’ 2-0 win, which was capped by former Cardinals lefthander Tyler Lyons’ five-inning, one-hit, seven-strikeout performance.

“I love the people here. I love the food here,” said Wainwright.

More seriously, Wainwright said he didn’t know if he would be asked to throw another rehab game or not.

“Every time I pitch, I’m waiting to hear what I’m doing next,” he said. “All I can do is control what I can control. Every time I pitch, I put the ball back in their court. I’m waiting to see what they throw back at me.”

ANOTHER SUNDAY NIGHT GAME

The final game of the four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers here on Sept. 16 has been changed to a 7:05 p.m. start for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

HUDSON, O’NEILL HONORED

Righthander Dakota Hudson and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, both of whom have been promoted to and have performed well for the Cardinals, were named to the all-league team for the Pacific Coast League. It is the first time two Memphis players have been honored in the same year.

Hudson was 13-3 with a 2.50 earned run average for the Redbirds. O’Neill batted .311 and had 26 homers and 63 runs batted in for just 64 games. He had an on-base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .693.

Hudson already has won four games in relief for the Cardinals and O’Neill has six home runs.

