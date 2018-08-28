Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright, who has been working his way back from elbow problems since May, made what probably was his last start on his medical rehabilitation option Monday night at Class AAA Memphis. The start was just like the other five — scoreless.
Wainwright, 36, blanked Nashville for four innings, allowing three hits and walking two while striking out four. He threw 61 pitches, 38 for strikes, in his only appearance for Memphis on his trek through the farm system.
He is expected to return to St. Louis, where he will be re-examined and perhaps be activated this weekend when rosters can be expanded to as many as 40 players.
Counting his five previous rehabilitation appearances for Class AA Springfield and Class A Palm Beach, Wainwright didn’t allow a run in 17 innings, permitting just nine hits and two walks while striking out 18.
“It was a good outing,” Wainwright told Memphis reporters after the Redbirds’ 2-0 win, which was capped by former Cardinals lefthander Tyler Lyons’ five-inning, one-hit, seven-strikeout performance.
“I love the people here. I love the food here,” said Wainwright.
More seriously, Wainwright said he didn’t know if he would be asked to throw another rehab game or not.
“Every time I pitch, I’m waiting to hear what I’m doing next,” he said. “All I can do is control what I can control. Every time I pitch, I put the ball back in their court. I’m waiting to see what they throw back at me.”
ANOTHER SUNDAY NIGHT GAME
The final game of the four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers here on Sept. 16 has been changed to a 7:05 p.m. start for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.
HUDSON, O’NEILL HONORED
Righthander Dakota Hudson and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, both of whom have been promoted to and have performed well for the Cardinals, were named to the all-league team for the Pacific Coast League. It is the first time two Memphis players have been honored in the same year.
Hudson was 13-3 with a 2.50 earned run average for the Redbirds. O’Neill batted .311 and had 26 homers and 63 runs batted in for just 64 games. He had an on-base percentage of .385 and a slugging percentage of .693.
Hudson already has won four games in relief for the Cardinals and O’Neill has six home runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.