Walman agrees to two-year deal with Blues

While Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich have drawn most of the attention on the St. Louis Blues’ list of defenseman prospects, Jake Walman remains on the team's radar.

Walman, 24 and a third-round draft pick in 2014, has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the club. He had been a restricted free agent who was arbitration eligible, but did not file for arbitration.

It’s a two-way contract in the 2020-21 season, but a one-way deal in 2021-22, according to the Blues. The total value of the deal is $1.45 million according to capfriendly.com if he’s on the Blues’ roster both seasons.

“Jake had a solid season in the AHL,” general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. “His skating and agility fit well in today’s game, and we are looking forward to Jake coming to St. Louis and competing for a position on the team.”

The Blues thought enough of Walman that he was part of the expanded roster that they took to the Edmonton bubble in late July for postseason play. Although he didn’t get in a game, Walman was encouraged by the feedback he got from the coaching staff in the bubble.