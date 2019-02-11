Obits

Wanda Mae Williams, 93, died February 3, 2019 at Stockhoff Nursing home in Fredericktown. She was born May 9, 1925 in Madison County, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Florence (Smallen) Sikes.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; son James Howard Williams who died in 1964; brother Edward Monroe Sikes; sister Mildred Sikes Condrey; and her husband James H. Williams whom she married July 9, 1942 in Farmington and who died in 1994.

Wanda is survived by her children David Glen Williams and Maureen Lyn (Williams) Medley; grandchildren Holly (Williams) Potts, Carrie (Williams) Pogue, David Brian Williams, Aimee Bequette-Chaney and Danielle Bequette; and great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Potts, Shelby Potts, Savanna Pogue, Karliah Pogue, Lincoln Silas Chaney and Vera Wren Chaney.

Wanda was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services were Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.

