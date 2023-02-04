According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a horse was involved in a Thursday night accident in Washington County.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, a 2010 Kia Soul driven by 59-year-old Michael R. Taylor of Cadet was traveling north on Highway 185 at Fourche Renault Road when the front of the Kia Soul struck a horse standing in the roadway. The report said the car crossed the center of the road and traveled off the roadway to the left, before coming to a rest and facing northwest.

Taylor, who the MSHP said was not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance.

The horse sustained minor injuries and was returned to the pen with its owner.

The car is reported to be totaled, and was towed by Elliott’s Towing.