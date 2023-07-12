Learn about the Missouri’s lions and bears at from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 15, at Washington State Park.

Schedule of events:

Petroglyph Tour – 2 p.m. at Petroglyph Site: Tour the petroglyphs, the park's history carved in stone. Learn about the Mississippian-era carvings, the culture and community who created them and possible interpretations. Enjoy a short walk on a covered walkway with interpretive panels highlighting the cultural features.

Mountain Lions – 4 p.m. at Pool: Learn more about mountain lions that call Missouri home. View a life-size display and learn more about a mountain lion's life.

Bear Aware – 7 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater: Enjoy an interesting and interactive program about bears in Missouri. Listen to stories about bear sightings, learn about bear habits and learn what you should do if you ever encounter one of these large, furry and potentially dangerous animals.

Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in De Soto. For more information, contact the park at 636-586-5768.