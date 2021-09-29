Watch for deer

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers that deer are more active and create hazards for Missouri motorists this time of year.

Deer behavior changes due to mating season, which may cause an increase in sightings and roadway crossings. Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen. Drivers are urged to remain alert. If you strike a deer, move your vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.

Last year, drivers in Missouri experienced 3,639 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred. One deer strike occurred every 2.4 hours in the state. In these crashes, there were five fatalities and 348 people were injured. The majority of deer strike crashes occur in October and November each year, with the largest number taking place in November. Although deer strikes can occur at any time, most occur during the 6 a.m.-6:59 a.m. and 6 p.m.-6:59 p.m. time frame.