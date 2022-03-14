WaterSense Program encourages homeowners to join 'Fix a Leak Week' and save water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program and its partners are encouraging Americans to participate in the 14th annual Fix a Leak Week, by finding and fixing plumbing and irrigation leaks around homes and businesses. The average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year, but many of these leaks can be easily avoided with regular maintenance or fixed when they are identified.

“Checking our home and workplace for leaks is an easy step we can all take to do our part in water conservation, helping both the environment and our wallet,” said Director of the Office of Wastewater Management Andrew Sawyers. “By reducing the amount of water we use, we reduce the amount of energy needed to treat it and strengthen our water supplies, both of which can reduce impacts of climate change.”

Taking place March 14 through March 20, 2022, Fix a Leak Week is an annual opportunity for EPA and its program partners, including water utilities and local governments, to engage with consumers on the important role they play in controlling water waste. From running toilets to dripping faucets and showerheads to outdoor irrigation systems, leaks waste nearly 1 trillion gallons of water a year. For more information about finding and fixing leaks, visit Fix a Leak Week.

If any fixtures require replacement, look for models that have earned EPA’s WaterSense label. From toilets and faucets to showerheads and sprinklers, WaterSense labeled products are independently certified to use at least 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models.

Background

Since 2006, WaterSense has helped to protect the nation's water supply by offering Americans simple ways to use less water. WaterSense is both a label to help consumers identify water-efficient products and a resource to help consumers and businesses save water. The program has more than 2,000 partners, including water utilities, local governments, manufacturers, retailers, organizations, and builders.

