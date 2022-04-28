WC board reorganizes, also honors two people

During the recent April Board of Education meeting, West County certified the April 5 election results, reorganized the board, discussed a surplus sale of equipment, honored two people, and discussed the high school gym floor.

After certifying the election results from April 5, the West County Board of Education reorganized. The board voted to have Andy Kearns as board president, Tyson Wilkins as vice president, Bryon Pratt as secretary, Shawn Meinershagen as treasurer, and Kimber Monroe as delegate.

West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said the district will sell surplus property on both the West County school website and the school district’s Facebook page. Included in the sale are copiers, some desks and chairs from the elementary, and two zero-turn John Deere lawn mowers.

Recognizing students and staff, West County High School Principal Levi Rawson introduced high school junior Alivia Simily. Simily was recognized for Class 3 All-State basketball, and is one of 10 students selected for the J-98 Dream Team. West County Athletic Director and Head Coach Bobby Simily was also honored for being the J-98 Head Coach of the Year.

The elementary and preschool principal, Laura Basler, anticipated enrollment would increase after the number of children screened March 29-30. The numbers after the initial screening has preschool at 32 students and kindergarten at 42 students.

“I’m anticipating that preschool, we may actually have a waiting list this year,” Basler said. “I know we haven’t had that in the last couple years, but I think that we’re definitely going to be in that position.”

The high school gym floor was also brought up during the meeting. Currently, the gym floor is multi-colored due to multiple repairs and discoloration.

Coffman indicated he didn't want to spend more than the $42,000 that was listed. One company brought up by Coffman is Missouri Floor, the same company that previously installed the current gym floor, and according to him, most floors in the district. He also mentioned one of the schools had possibly used a different contractor for their floors, and he would be reaching out to find information on that contractor.

Ideally, the work for the gym floor would need to be done over the summer, Coffman said.

There are also multiple events coming up within the district:

5K Run in memory of Julie Hall April 28 at 5 p.m. The event will be starting in front of the central office.

Elementary Family Night on May 5 with a science fair, art fair, and spring concert.

Decision Day Assembly on May 6 at noon.

Middle school coronation is set for April 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Middle school athletic banquet set for May 6 at 6 p.m.

High school athletic banquet set for May 11 in the school’s gym at 6 p.m.

Graduation is set for May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the baseball field.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

