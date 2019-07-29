This month we welcomed ... or welcomed back Sarah Haas as our new Daily Journal assistant editor/reporter.

She will cover the communities of Bonne Terre and Leadwood.

Haas is a graduate of North County and the University of Missouri. She began her communications career in 1993, working at the Press Leader in Farmington. She held titles of graphic designer, sales rep, and reporter before her time as the assistant managing editor of the Daily Journal from 1995 to 1999. 

After that she spent 18 years working as the director of college communications for Mineral Area College.

Feel free to send her or any of our staff writers news tips or story ideas. We may not get to it right away, but we are listening and you are the key to helping us know what is going on in the community. To reach Sarah email her at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com. You can also send story ideas to myself at tressel@dailyjournalonline.com 

Thank you for your commitment to community journalism!

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments