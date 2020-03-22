As I write this, it is Friday afternoon. I was just starting to adjust to the new normal of constant changes, closures, cancellations and empty grocery store aisles.

Then I heard the Illinois governor was ordering a shelter in place effective Saturday afternoon. That put me on edge with Illinois being next door.

Then Reporter Nikki Overfelt said St. Francois County Health Center had a press release for us about a possible exposure at a large gathering in Bonne Terre. That certainly didn't make me feel good.

Social distancing has been the phrase of the week. I'm not much of a social person but I'm really not liking this. No one is.

It is good to see that people are stepping up to help their neighbors ... offering to get seniors their groceries or help parents with babysitting. We will overcome this together.

