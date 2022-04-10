 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

